Asiana Airlines Retires Its Last Boeing 747 Passenger Jet

DALLAS — South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines (OZ) has retired its last Boeing 747-400 passenger jet, registered as HL7428. The aircraft, delivered to OZ in 1999, was initially scheduled to leave the fleet in 2021 but continued operating until today.

The Seoul-based carrier offered a 30% seat discount for the final two flights to commemorate the retirement of its last Jumbo passenger jet. HL7428 flew daily—48 scheduled flights this month, according to Cirium Diio—between Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) and Taipei Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), operating as flights OZ711 and OZ712.

The aircraft left ICN at 10:15 local time and was welcomed at TPE at 11:30 with a water salute. At 13:30, HL7428 departed TPE for its final flight, landing back at ICN at 16:35.

Air China (CA), Korean Air (KE), Lufthansa (LH), and Mahan Air (W5) still fly the Jumbo passenger aircraft. However, it is unclear how long Mahan Air will continue to operate its single 747-400. Atlas Air (5Y) also charters passenger 747 jets for governments and private organizations.

Airways bids farewell to yet another example of a metal icon of 20th-century commercial aviation.

Featured image: OZ Boeing 747-400 HL7428 in 2011. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways