Turkey’s Anadolujet to Become AJet from March 2024

DALLAS — Andolujet, the wholly owned low-cost subsidiary of Turkish Airlines (TK), will commence commercial operations in March 2024 under the new name, AJet Air Transportation. The rebranding is aimed at repositioning AJet as a more competitive player in the low-cost market.

“We firmly believe that Ajet will become an important part of the global low-cost aviation industry under the new name,” Turkish Airlines boss Ahmet Bolat quoted, as reported on airliners.de.

AJet’s LinkedIn page states, “After years of enjoyable travel under the AnadoluJet name, the AJet brand is not just a new name; it is also the name of a transformation that carries the promise of serving passengers with modern and accessible prices.”

Aircraft painting is more than a mere change in colour. It serves as a powerful means of communication. The colours and design represent the corporate identity of the airlines.



Recently, AnadoluJet underwent a rebranding and now operates under the name AJet. We are honored to… pic.twitter.com/ser2Kfj08j — Turkish Technic (@TurkishTechnic) November 24, 2023

Anadolujet began operation in 2008 and flies predominantly from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen (SAW) and Ankara (ESB) to cities in Europe and western Asia, besides a series of domestic flights. The airline, once under AJet, will operate under its own AOC, compared to its current operation, where it remains listed under TK’s AOC.

Some years ago, Anadolujet was staring at complete independence from its owners, but those plans seemed to have been shelved, at least for the moment. The current fleet stands at just under 90 aircraft, a mix of the Airbus A320, A321 (neo and ceo), and Boeing 737 (NG and MAX).

