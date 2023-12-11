Amerijet Sidelines All 757s to Address Financial Woes

DALLAS — Miami-based cargo carrier Amerijet International (M6) is tightening its belt to stanch negative cash flow resulting from a downturn in global trade and the airline’s aggressive expansion during the pandemic. According to a report by Freightwaves, citing an Amerijet internal memo from new CEO Joe Mozzali, the carrier was looking to park one of its freighters as well as deferring heavily on two other aircraft amid financial struggles. The memo further foreshadowed tough times ahead for the cargo carrier.

Soft market conditions have forced M6 management to idle one freighter that exceeds current needs and contemplate deferring heavy scheduled maintenance, called a C-check, on two other aircraft, according to the document. C-checks are conducted every 20 to 24 months, and putting a plane out of service for several weeks can cost $1 million or more. The fleet reduction occurs during the busiest time of year for airfreight when businesses typically seek airlift to fill shelves for holiday shopping and meet end-of-year sales targets.

The struggles stem from the ending of two significant contracts with the United States Postal Service (USPS) and DHL Express (DO). The USPS dealt a heavy blow to Amerijet by not renewing two contracts for next year. For the past two years, the Postal Service has shifted 95% of mail and package volume to its redesigned ground transportation network, reducing reliance on expensive airlift. Moreover, M6 was dealt a major blow when DHL canceled contracts to fly packages in its express network. Amerijet flies two 767 freighters for DHL, down from seven last year. DHL recently took back several aircraft it owned, and Amerijet currently flies its own aircraft on the remaining service routes.

Meanwhile, the future of Amerijet’s contract with Maersk Air Cargo (DJ) is clouded by the inability to obtain Korean approval to perform scheduled service permanently at Seoul’s Incheon Airport (ICN). Amerijet operates two routes multiple times per week between China and the U.S. via Incheon. The lack of a foreign carrier permit means Amerijet must apply monthly for commercial access to Korea, resulting in increased legal and airport fees.

Amerijet Boeing 767-300 landing. Photo: Amerijet

Further Fleet Downsizing on the Horizon

In the memo, Mozzali suggested more fleet downsizing could follow. Amerijet’s fleet had grown to 22 aircraft early this year, not including three freighters supplied by Maersk Air Cargo for dedicated transportation service.

Under former CEO Tim Strauss, Amerijet tripled the size of its fleet. It faced lengthy delays getting Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to add the six Boeing 757 converted freighters to its operating certificate. Amerijet took possession of some 757s in the summer of 2021, but the first one didn’t enter revenue service until March 2022, and the entire fleet wasn’t operational until midyear 2022. These delays stemmed from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) rejection of Amerijet’s updated flight manuals and lease negotiations that dragged out longer than expected.

The post-pandemic recovery of passenger airline traffic, which injected large amounts of lower-deck space for cargo into the market, captured a significant chunk of Amerijet’s common carriage business out of Miami to Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Traditional airlines were able to offer cheaper air transport because much of the operating cost was covered by the passenger side of the business. The extra-regional capacity drove down yields and Amerijet’s load factor, which is down to 50% or less on many routes for general cargo, people familiar with the company said. Earlier this year, M6 closed a small freight forwarding division, laid off more than 15 back-office employees, offshored accounting functions to low-cost Trinidad and Tobago, and reduced flight schedules to Aruba and Brussels since the spring.

Amerijet isn’t alone in dealing with tighter budgets during a freight recession in which global air cargo volumes fell 8% year over year in 2022 and another 6% year to date in 2023. Cargo revenue at public passenger airlines and logistics companies, which serves as a proxy for financial conditions at Amerijet, was down 30% to 50% through the third quarter compared to 2022 levels. Many cargo airlines have hit the brakes on adding new or converted freighters and reduced flight activity to manage costs.

Featured image: Amerijet Boeing 767-323ER N347CM. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways