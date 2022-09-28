American Airlines to Suspend New York-Santiago Route

DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) has announced that it will stop operating flights between New York (JFK) and Santiago de Chile (SCL), effective January 4, 2023.

The airline operates three weekly flights using Boeing 777-200(ER) aircraft on the route. AA will continue to serve Miami and Dallas flights to the Chilean capital, and at the end of October, service between Dallas and Santiago will resume.

After the AA route suspension, LATAM (LA) will be the only airline in service on the route between Santiago and the Big Apple.

American Airlines N753AN Boeing 777-200(ER). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Comments from American Airlines

In response to an inquiry from aviacionline.com, AA confirmed the information and stated that is “discontinuing the service between New York (JFK) and Santiago, Chile (SCL), as the route is not meeting performance expectations.”

The airline added that it was still committed to Chile, “home to more than 200 of our locally based team members, and will continue serving SCL with existing daily service from Miami (MIA) and daily service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) resuming Oct. 29.”

Featured image: American Airlines N787AL Boeing 777-200(ER). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways