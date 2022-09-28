September 28, 2022
American Airlines to Suspend New York-Santiago Route
Airlines Routes

American Airlines to Suspend New York-Santiago Route

DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) has announced that it will stop operating flights between New York (JFK) and Santiago de Chile (SCL), effective January 4, 2023.

The airline operates three weekly flights using Boeing 777-200(ER) aircraft on the route. AA will continue to serve Miami and Dallas flights to the Chilean capital, and at the end of October, service between Dallas and Santiago will resume.

After the AA route suspension, LATAM (LA) will be the only airline in service on the route between Santiago and the Big Apple.

American Airlines N753AN Boeing 777-200(ER). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Comments from American Airlines

In response to an inquiry from aviacionline.com, AA confirmed the information and stated that is “discontinuing the service between New York (JFK) and Santiago, Chile (SCL), as the route is not meeting performance expectations.”

The airline added that it was still committed to Chile, “home to more than 200 of our locally based team members, and will continue serving SCL with existing daily service from Miami (MIA) and daily service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) resuming Oct. 29.” 

Featured image: American Airlines N787AL Boeing 777-200(ER). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Business / Finance, Industry

Garuda Indonesia Appeals for US Chapter 15 Bankruptcy

September 28, 2022
Airlines, Safety

Hurricane Ian to Upset Travel in the Sunshine

September 27, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Norse Atlantic Receives AOC from UK Regulator

September 27, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Qatar Airways’ Newest A380 Destination

September 27, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks