American Airlines: First US Carrier at Tulum Airport

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) has become the first U.S. carrier to fly to Tulum’s newly opened airport. Previously, tourists had to fly to Cancun International Airport (CUN), the closest airport to Tulum, and drive for over two hours to reach the ancient city.

Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport (TQO), located on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula near the Caribbean coast, began commercial operations on December 1, 2023, under the management of Grupo Olmeca-Maya-Mexica, a holding company owned by the Mexican military. In its inaugural month of operations, the airport successfully served 39,768 passengers. Today, the airport debuts international flights with AA.

American Airlines Flight 1131 departed Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW) this morning at 8:12 a.m. CDT and is scheduled to arrive at TQO at 10:59 a.m. EST, according to radarbox.com. The airline will offer four daily nonstop flights to TQO on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, a large selection of streaming entertainment, and in-seat power for all customers.

Tickets for flights to TQO went on sale in November 2023. Passengers on the inaugural AA flight were treated to authentic Mexican Folklorico dancing, treats, and decorations.

In addition to AA, other U.S. airlines, such as Delta Air Lines (DL), Spirit (NK), and United Airlines (UA), will also fly to TQO. UA is scheduled to fly to Tulum on Sunday, Air Canada (AC) will begin flights in May, and JetBlue (B6) and Copa Airlines (CM) will start in June.

Featured image: American Airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways