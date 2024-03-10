American Airlines to Operate Boeing 787s from New York

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) is set to introduce Boeing 787 flights from New York (NYC) later this year. It will open a hub for its Boeing 787 Dreamliners in New York sometime later this summer. AA currently operates the Boeing 777 out of its New York (JFK) hub and the Boeing 787 from Philadelphia (PHL).

Therefore, the change will require quite some planning and adjustments. The Boeing 787 is well suited for AA’s New York operations as it offers a lot of premium capacity while having less overall capacity than the Boeing 777-300ER.

Operations from the NYC hub are expected to commence in the late summer. AA plans to base 40 pilots in New York, including 20 captains and 20 first officers. As reported by SimpleFlying, the pilots who require training on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner will begin training in August.

American Airlines N822AN Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Potential Boeing 787 Routes

According to One Mile at a Time, the potential new routes for the Boeing 787 aircraft include London (LON), Tokyo (TYO), and Delhi (DEL). Other possible routes might include lower-demand European and transcontinental routes that utilize the smaller Boeing 787-8 variant.

The London route has a significant amount of premium capacity for business travelers, making it an ideal route for the Boeing 787. The imminent launch of Japan flights is the ideal place to offer a premium class product, for the service to be competitive against other carriers.

Payload restrictions on AA’s Delhi route would mean that the Boeing 787 is a perfect fit for the service, replacing the existing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The changes should take effect from late October 2024 with a standard Boeing 787-9.

N720AN American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER KLAX/LAX. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Demand for Premium Class Seats

New York is a hub where there is a steady demand for premium seat seating. As the Boeing 787 offers more overall premium class seating than the Boeing 777, it is better suited to operations out of NYC where there is demand for this product.

The Forth Worth-based carrier will take delivery of 30 Boeing 787-9s, all in an ultra-premium configuration. These aircraft are equipped with an all-new business-class product. These aircraft are better suited to AA’s NYC hub due to the high demand for premium seat services while having less overall capacity than the Boeing 777-300ER.

Feature Image: American Airlines N837AN Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. KLAX LAX. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways