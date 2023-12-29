All Boeing 737 MAX in China Back in Service

DALLAS — With the year coming to an end, there’s good news for Boeing and its 737 MAX jet. All Chinese airlines operating Boeing 737 MAX have returned the aircraft to service.
China grounded the MAX following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in October 2018 and March 2019, respectively, which prompted a two-year grounding of the MAX jets worldwide. While the MAX jets have returned to service in many parts of the world with significant modifications and pilot training, Chinese airlines only started flying them again in January 2023.
A Positive for Boeing, Still Under Scrutiny
Boeing China’s Chief Executive Officer, Liu Wing, stated on Chinese social media that all of China’s approximately 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets have resumed service. He also mentioned that Boeing has delivered new planes to customers in China, although the specific models were not specified. This reintegration of the MAX jets into the Chinese market is a major milestone for Boeing’s global operations.
In addition to the return of the MAX jets, Boeing has also made other positive developments in the Chinese market. They recently delivered the first 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019 and transferred eight Boeing 777 jets to Chinese customers in November 2023. These actions indicate a potential positive trend for Boeing in China.
However, it’s worth noting that Boeing has faced challenges in the Chinese market due to ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a freeze on new orders from China since 2017. The Boeing 737 MAX, being a key model for the company, has been under global scrutiny, with the latest coming from Boeing via a Multi-Operator Message (MOM) requesting airlines operating the 737 MAX to inspect the rudders of these aircraft for a possible loose bolt.
Featured image: Air China B-1221 Boeing 737-8 | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways