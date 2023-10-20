Alaska Airlines Once Again an All-Boeing Carrier

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) returns to an all-Boeing fleet as it made its final leap in getting rid of its last Airbus aircraft, ten A321neos that joined the fleet between 2018 and 2019.

These ten jets now have a new owner, American Airlines (AA). During the AS and Virgin America (VX) merger, a number of Airbus aircraft were passed on, but it was clear to the Alaskan carrier that these planes would not serve in the long run.

It was in 2016, when AS took over VX for US$2.6 billion, due to strong underlying reasons, including a good way to expand their networks with a key focus on the West Coast, lowered ticket prices, and overall operation efficiency.

Virgin America’s fleet of 60 Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft was transferred. However, these Airbus aircraft have exited the AS fleet in recent years, with the ten leased A321s being the last of the lot.

As of today, the AS fleet consists of 224 Boeing 737 family aircraft and 83 Embraer ERJ-175 jets operating as Horizon Air (QX) and SkyWest Airlines (OO).

One of the Ten A321 Neo at AS | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Profit Amidst High Fuel Prices

Alaska Airlines announced its third-quarter results, which saw US$2.8 billion in operating revenue that resulted in a quarter profit of US$139 million. The airline faced extremely high fuel costs that resulted in lower-than-expected earnings.

As stated in the Seattle Times, “We’re paying 30 cents a gallon more than everyone else across the country,” said CEO Ben Minicucci, adding, “I am grateful to our people for delivering industry-leading operational performance and strong cost discipline this quarter.”

“Our 11.4% adjusted pretax margin is among the best in the industry despite external headwinds. Our investments in our all-Boeing fleet, premium seating on 100% of our aircraft, and access for our loyalty members to a global alliance provide our guests with a premium domestic product that rivals any in the industry.”

Featured Image: Brandon Farris/Airways