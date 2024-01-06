Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Looses Emergency Exit Door

DALLAS — An Alaska Airlines (AS) Boeing 737-9 reg. N704AL made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport (PDX) shortly after take-off due to the sudden loss of an emergency exit door.

During the flight, a sudden decompression occurred once the door detached, leading to an emergency landing. In video footage captured during the incident, the emergency exit can be seen torn off and oxygen masks deployed. There are no reports of serious injuries.

Flight 1282 was in the air for about 20 minutes and reached a maximum altitude of 16,300 feet. The flight was en route from Portland to Ontario, California, and was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members.

Deactivated Emergency Door

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident and has not provided further information at the time of writing. Boeing has not yet commented on the matter, either. However, according to John Ostrower of The Air Current, the emergency exit in question is a door that has been “deactivated” by Boeing before delivery.

From the inside, passengers are unaware that it is a door, located in the mid-aft section of the cabin, because it appears as a normal sidewall with a window in the 737-9 aircraft. Ostrower explained that Boeing would activate this door if the seating capacity layout of the 737 MAX aircraft were to increase to accommodate more than 200 passengers.

According to Boeing, the 737-9 can seat between 178 and 193 passengers in a 2-class configuration and up to 220 passengers in a 1-class (high-density) configuration.

N979AK, Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Alaska Airlines and the Boeing 737-9

It is worth noting that the plane involved in the incident was a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which was delivered to the airline in October. AS has 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft in its fleet, all in a 2-class configuration, according to Cirium Diio data.

The variant has a smaller market share compared to other MAX variants—it accounts for only 4% of the backlog, while the 737-8 represents 44% and the 737-10 represents 24%. Therefore, the success of the MAX series in the long term rests on the performance of the latter two.

Alaska Airlines, which operates an all-Boeing fleet, released a statement confirming the incident, stating that the aircraft landed safely at PDX. The carrier is also investigating the cause of the incident and will provide more information as it becomes available.

The detached emergency door incident comes on the heels of Boeing sending out a Multi-Operator Message (MOM) to airlines operating the 737 MAX aircraft, asking them to inspect the rudders of these planes for a possible loose bolt.

This is a developing story.

Featured image: N964AK, Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways