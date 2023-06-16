Alaska Airlines Reveals New Transcontinental Routes For Winter 2023

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced the launch of three new routes to create a more extensive array of vacation destinations, connecting cities in Florida and California to the rest of the country. Service will begin in November, allowing customers stuck in colder climates to escape to warmer locations.

The new routes are Portland (PDX) to Miami (MIA), Palm Springs (PSP) to New York (JFK), and San Luis Obispo (SBP) to Las Vegas (LAS).

The airline currently flies three nonstop routes between Florida and PDX, this new route making a good addition to the already-existing southern market. AS’s direct route between PSP and JFK highlights a higher level of connection between the West Coast and New York, prompting the airline to increase direct flights to the northeast. Furthermore, SBP to LAS gives passengers access to the rest of AS’s flight network.

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Remarks from AS and Partners

Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning for AS said, “We believe our guests are going to love these new nonstops. We continue to see strong demand by travelers who want to go to leisure destinations and are already planning trips for next year.

“We’re especially excited to launch a new coast-to-coast route in Portland, which is a key hub for us. Miami is the largest underserved city from Portland and vice versa, so plenty of flyers are ready to travel between the Rose City and South Florida.”

“We are excited to add Miami to our list of nonstop destinations. Alaska has been a great partner and we’re looking forward to continuing to seek opportunities to bring more options to travelers,” stated Director of Air Service Development in Portland David Zielke.

The increase in transcontinental routes for AS represents a higher demand for flights to the East Coast in states such as California and Oregon, anticipating a busier tourist/vacation industry in the near future.

Featured image: N929AK Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways