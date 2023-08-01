DALLAS — India’s youngest airline Akasa Air (QP) introduced the country’s first Boeing 737-8-200 type aircraft. The airline, which recently reported a loss of ₹602 crore, celebrated this achievement by sharing highlights on its social media platforms.

With this addition of VT-YAV, which landed at Bengaluru International Airport (BLR) on August 1 at 9:31 am and received a ceremonial welcome, QP now has a fleet of 20 aircraft, making it the first Asian airline to receive the Boeing 737-8-200.

The MAX variant was designed to meet the growing demand in the low-cost aviation sector, providing carriers with the opportunity to generate additional revenue through 11 extra seats.

Akasa Air Welcomes New Boeing 737-8-200. Photo: Akasa Air

Akasa Boeing Orders

Initially, QP placed an order for 76 aircraft with Boeing, but during the 2023 Paris Air Show, the airline added an additional order for four Boeing 737-8 aircraft for its international expansion plans.

As a result, QP’s order consists of a total of 23 Boeing 737-8s and 57 Boeing 737-8-200s, which are scheduled to be delivered over the course of the next five years.

Akasa Air’s CEO, Vinay Dube, expressed optimism about the airline’s future growth, fueled by large-scale aircraft orders from Indian carriers like IndiGo (6E) and Air India (AI).

