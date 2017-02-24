Airways Magazine

Singapore Slings the 777X and Trump's CEO Meet [Podcast #23]

Singapore Slings the 777X and Trump's CEO Meet [Podcast #23]

Singapore Slings the 777X and Trump’s CEO Meet [Podcast #23]
February 24
09:16 2017
MIAMI — Your Airways Podcast duo, Vinay and Rohan conclude their synopsis of the Q4 and FY 2016 earnings with coverage of airline earnings. But first, a bonus gift for our listeners: learn how you can get 15% off of Cranky Flier’s Cranky Concierge travel service (1:55).

In the core segment, they head to Seattle to talk about Alaska Airlines’ earnings results (4:45) during the quarter in which its merger with Virgin America. They then move across the coast to the District to slice and dice the major takeaways of Donald Trumps’ meeting with major U.S. carrier CEOs.

Finally, they hop onto a 787-10 (maybe someday, or at least an A350-900ULR from Newark/New York in the near future) to Singapore to talk about Singapore Airline’s large Boeing order for the 787-10 and 777X.

To recap, the idea behind the Airways podcast is to take a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the US airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact, almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it), but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

In addition to playing the episode on this page, you can also subscribe to our RSS feed. We are now live on SoundCloud as well as iTunes, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio.

If you do listen to the podcast via ITunes or even if you don’t, please write us a review. That’s the best way to get more people to listen to our show! For a limited time only, if you write a review and shoot us an email with a screenshot of your review, you’ll be able to pick a topic for Rohan and I to cover on the podcast. This topic can be aviation-related or something completely off topic (our love lives, however, are off limits).

As we evolve the format of this new Airways feature, we would love your feedback as we look to find the optimal mix. For now, consider this “Podcast Unplugged”. We’ll be adding production value enhancements as we move forward, in addition to special guests and contributors.

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below or directly via email.

Alaska Airlines Boeing 777-9X Boeing 777X Donald Trump Ed Bastian Gary Kelly Seattle Singapore Airlines Virgin America

Airways

Airways

Airways A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

