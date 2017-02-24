Singapore Slings the 777X and Trump’s CEO Meet [Podcast #23]

MIAMI — Your Airways Podcast duo, Vinay and Rohan conclude their synopsis of the Q4 and FY 2016 earnings with coverage of airline earnings. But first, a bonus gift for our listeners: learn how you can get 15% off of Cranky Flier’s Cranky Concierge travel service (1:55).

In the core segment, they head to Seattle to talk about Alaska Airlines’ earnings results (4:45) during the quarter in which its merger with Virgin America. They then move across the coast to the District to slice and dice the major takeaways of Donald Trumps’ meeting with major U.S. carrier CEOs.

Finally, they hop onto a 787-10 (maybe someday, or at least an A350-900ULR from Newark/New York in the near future) to Singapore to talk about Singapore Airline’s large Boeing order for the 787-10 and 777X.

To recap, the idea behind the Airways podcast is to take a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the US airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact, almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it), but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

