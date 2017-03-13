Airport Traffic Results in 2016 – Part II [Podcast #23]

MIAMI — Vinay and Rohan head west to discuss airport changes in Europe, Latin America and North America. In Europe, they start off in Stockholm (1:31) and make their way through the Continent, while also covering Russia and Turkey (you can look forward to hearing Vinay school Rohan on Russian airport pronunciations).

Next, they make the long jump across the Atlantic to cover Latin America (38:25) beginning with Rohan’s favorite country, Chile. Then they’ll travel up north, inching closer to the U.S. border before chiming in on Mexico, particularly in context of the Trump administration and the implications on passenger numbers and the Mexican aviation industry.

After making their way around the world, they finally land back in the good ‘ol US of A (55:00) and cover airports from Sea to Shining Sea. Oh, and they do conclude on a Canadian note, eh (1:21:00).

To recap, the idea behind the Airways podcast is to take a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the US airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact, almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it), but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

