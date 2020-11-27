MIAMI – The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) will inject equity into Zhuhai Jinwan Airport (ZUH) as a means to “achieve greater synergy” between it and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG). Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the city of Hong Kong, confirmed the action in a policy address on Wednesday.

As the 35th busiest aviation facility in mainland China, ZUH will become an important asset in driving Hong Kong’s aviation ambitions in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

“By integrating the mainland aviation network of the Zhuhai airport with the international network of the HKIA, the competitive edge of the entire GBA in aviation [will be strengthened],” Lam explains, “thereby enabling Hong Kong’s aviation business to play a key dual role in the ‘dual circulation’ policy.” She also says that the injection will help create a “world-class aviation cluster” in that area.

In October 2006, the AAHK formed a joint venture with the Zhuhai Municipal People’s Government known as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai Airport Management Company. Wang Shunsheng, Mayor of Zhuhai Municipal People’s Government, stated that it would “maximize Zhuhai’s potential as a regional transportation hub by combining HKIA’s comprehensive international network and management expertise with Zhuhai Airport’s extensive domestic network and capacity.”

Dr David J. Pang, Chief Executie Officer of the AAHK, noted that long-term strategic planning would be the key to maintaining HKG’s competitiveness and achieving sustainable growth.

Zhuhai Jinwan Airport. Photo: Shimin via Wikimedia Commons

Airport Projects Planned for ZUH, HKG

Multiple airport projects are in the works to enhance transportation within the GBA. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved commercial helicopter flights that will save travelers time by skipping highway traffic. Self-driving shuttles have been discussed, but amendments must be made to city ordinances for public roads to allow their use.

Additionally, a “park and fly” lot with space for 3,000 vehicles is planned, which will allow travelers to bypass immigration clearance on their way to the airport.

Officials are also looking to increase domestic flights to Hong Kong and beyond. ZUH is particularly focused on domestic travel and has even served as a spillover airport for HKG.

The recent demise of Cathay Dragon has greatly reduced these flights, but there is hope to spur them again. “Zhuhai enhances Hong Kong’s ability to spread its wings,” says Allan Zeman, Chairman of the AAHK’s Business Development Committee (BDC).

Featured image: Zhuhai Jinwan Airport terminal. Photo: Joshua Lim via Wikimedia

