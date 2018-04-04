Airways Magazine

Zagreb Airport Closes Due to Maintenance

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Zagreb Airport Closes Due to Maintenance

Zagreb Airport Closes Due to Maintenance
April 04
15:42 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Starting today, the Franjo Tuđman Airport (ZAG), which serves the Croatian capital, Zagreb, will be closed for at least two months, unless weather allows for an earlier end, due to maintenance on the runways.

“As of April 4th works begin on a portion of the concrete edges of the runways at the Franjo Tuđman airport. Works will be conducted at night once regular air traffic comes to an end while the runway will be opened again each morning ahead of regular air traffic,” established the Međunarodna Zračna Luka Zagreb  Company (MZLZ) that has a concession at ZAG.

READ MORE: S7 Airlines Continues Expansion: New Flights from St. Petersburg to Croatia

Therefore, the Croat Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Oleg Butković, decided to forward all operations to Rijeka International Airport (RJK), which is 83 miles away from Zagreb.

Likewise, Rijeka Airport’s traffic is at its peak during the Summer season when various carriers such as airBaltic, Croatia Airlines, Czech Airlines, Eurowings, Ryanair, among others, begin with their seasonal services to the airport near the city of Omišalj.

PHOTO: Josip Škof.

READ MORE: airBaltic to Launch New London Service from Tallinn

As of today, Franjo Tuđman Airport, which is also known as Zagreb Airport, is the largest and busiest international airport in Croatia.

In 2017, it handled more than 3 million passengers and about 12,000 tons of cargo. Also, it rewarded its 3-millionth passenger with a duty-free shop gift, while Croatia Airlines gave away two return tickets to a European destination of his choice.

In addition, the airport is directly connected to 39 destinations and 24 airlines are currently offering services to travelers.

130
Tags
AirportClosedRijekaZAGZagreb

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.