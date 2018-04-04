Zagreb Airport Closes Due to Maintenance

MIAMI — Starting today, the Franjo Tuđman Airport (ZAG), which serves the Croatian capital, Zagreb, will be closed for at least two months, unless weather allows for an earlier end, due to maintenance on the runways.

“As of April 4th works begin on a portion of the concrete edges of the runways at the Franjo Tuđman airport. Works will be conducted at night once regular air traffic comes to an end while the runway will be opened again each morning ahead of regular air traffic,” established the Međunarodna Zračna Luka Zagreb Company (MZLZ) that has a concession at ZAG.

Therefore, the Croat Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Oleg Butković, decided to forward all operations to Rijeka International Airport (RJK), which is 83 miles away from Zagreb.

Likewise, Rijeka Airport’s traffic is at its peak during the Summer season when various carriers such as airBaltic, Croatia Airlines, Czech Airlines, Eurowings, Ryanair, among others, begin with their seasonal services to the airport near the city of Omišalj.

As of today, Franjo Tuđman Airport, which is also known as Zagreb Airport, is the largest and busiest international airport in Croatia.

In 2017, it handled more than 3 million passengers and about 12,000 tons of cargo. Also, it rewarded its 3-millionth passenger with a duty-free shop gift, while Croatia Airlines gave away two return tickets to a European destination of his choice.

In addition, the airport is directly connected to 39 destinations and 24 airlines are currently offering services to travelers.