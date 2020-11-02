MIAMI – Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced travel restrictions to be imposed when Wales leaves its fire break lockdown on November 9. This is to include international travel.

In the wake of this announcement, all flights from the Welsh Government owned airport will be canceled for the winter 2020/21 season unless the Welsh First Minister decides it is safe to travel again. This decision has been made in the wake of the national lockdown being imposed on England from Thursday. Fearing travelers from across the border could travel to Cardiff Airport (CWL) to try getting away on a winter getaway.

Comments from TUI

The primary carrier at CWL since the collapse of Flybe (BE), TUI has since canceled all departures leaving English Airports for the duration of the lockdown imposed. In a statement released on the TUI website they tell us, “Following the UK Government’s recent announcement regarding additional restrictions, TUI UK will not operate flights and holidays departing from England and Wales from Thursday 5th November up to and including Wednesday 2nd December 2020.”

Impacted customers will be proactively contacted, in departure date order, and offered the option to amend with a booking incentive, receive an ATOL-protected refund credit note with a booking incentive, or cancel and receive a full cash refund.

Cardiff Airport will remain open as an essential service but it remains unclear how the travel requirements will be managed.

