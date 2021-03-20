MIAMI – A volcano in southwest Iceland has erupted 25 miles away from the capital Reykjavik (KEF), according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

According to the report, the eruption began in Fagradalsfjall. “Flight color code is red but very little turbulence is seen on seismometers.”

Local media reported that incoming and outgoing air traffic out of Keflavik International Airport (KEF), the main international airport in Iceland, has come to a halt.

The first image of the eruption. Taken from the Coast Guard helicopter. The southern end of the lava flow is about 2.6 km from Suðurstrandarvegur. According to initial information, the fissure is about 200 m long. pic.twitter.com/BBqe8WicyS — Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 19, 2021

A Developing Situation

Police have asked “people to stay calm and [avoid] the eruption site” while the sky over Reykjavik has reportedly turned red.

The incident may cause some to remember the 2010 Eyjafjallajökull eruptions, which halted air traffic across much of Europe and the Northern Atlantic Ocean, but it remains to be seen how large of an effect this latest eruption will have on global air traffic.

This is a developing story. Please check back with Airways as we publish updates.

Featured Image: The Icelandic Meteorological Office

