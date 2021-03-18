MIAMI – View Smart Windows will be installed in the new 350,000 ft2 expansion of Terminal 5 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

The expansion is part of the airport’s US$8.5bn project, O’Hare 21, to modernize the airport with the goal of providing an efficient and comfortable passenger experience, with Terminal 5 serving as the new home for Delta Air Lines (DL) in Chicago.

Designed by the architecture firms Muller2 and HOK, the terminal mimics the sleek form of an airplane wing and will include floor-to-ceiling windows that increase natural light and offer expansive views of the runway. The expansion will increase the terminal’s gate capacity by 25%, adding 10 new gates, new concessions, and a brand-new Delta Sky Club premium lounge facility featuring View Smart Windows.

View Smart Windows

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to optimize the amount of natural light in the terminal while minimizing heat and glare, to provide a more comfortable and healthier environment for passengers. In addition, smart windows reduce energy consumption by reducing cooling requirements.

According to View, inc. the windows have been installed at several airports, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Memphis International Airport (MEM), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX), and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Featured image: View, Inc.

