MIAMI – On Monday, the Venezuelan government declared that air restrictions would remain in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the exception of authorizing flights from and to Turkey, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Iran.

The government suspended all air operations, with the exception of humanitarian flights when the confinement measures were implemented in March. In September, however, Maduro announced that commercial flights would be reactivated in December.

For the aforementioned flights, the National Aviation Agency of the country (INAC) assured that passengers would comply with a social distancing as a protective measure against the virus while receiving sufficient medical evaluations.

We’re going to have flights from the Dominican Republic by December, we’re going to have flights from Mexico (…) and we’re going to have a direct flight from Turkey, “Maduro said during the Sao Paulo Forum virtual meeting.”

In a statement on Twitter, INAC confirmed that airports will remain closed for international flights except for “brother countries of Turkey, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Iran” operations.

No Luck for the Rest

The Venezuelan Civil Aviation Authority (INAC) restrictions on international and domestic commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace have been extended to November 12, 2020. Except for flights to Los Roques, an archipelago of Caribbean islands, domestic flights within Venezuela remain limited.

Additionally, the US Department of State’s Travel Advisory for Venezuela has been “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” since February 2019, and the US Embassy in Caracas suspended operations in March 2019.

The US embassy encouraged on October 13 all US citizens and lawful permanent residents who were interested in a humanitarian flight out of Venezuela to register their interest via an online form as soon as possible.

A total of 800 deaths and 92,325 total infections have been confirmed by Venezuelan officials.

Turkish Airlines – Airbus A330-200 in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Staff

