MIAMI – Construction on JFK Airport’s upcoming Terminal 6 is expected to begin in mid-2022, with the building opening in 2025.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and JFK Millennium Partners have struck a revised deal for the construction of a new US$3.9bn international Terminal 6 at John F Kennedy International Airport.

JetBlue Airways, which manages Terminal 5 at JFK International Airport, is one of the JFK Millennium Partners.

The construction of the new international Terminal 6, which will anchor the airport’s north side, was originally scheduled to begin last year. Unfortunately, the project was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on air travel. JFK airport will get a new 1.2 million-square-foot terminal according to this revised deal.

The Port Authority will complete the deal and engage into a lease contract with JMP, a private consortium which includes JetBlue Airways, Vantage Airport Group, American Triple I (ATI), and RXR Realty, pending Board approval.

Airport Technology reports that the JFK Millennium Partners consortium will fund the construction of the new terminal, which will be erected on the former Terminal 6 site, which was demolished in 2011, as well as the aging Terminal 7, which will be demolished after British Airways relocates to Terminal 8.

In a major step toward @JFKairport’s transformation, the resumption of the plan to build a new JFK’s T6 was announced today. Despite the severe impact of COVID-19 on air travel, this major private investment is moving forward and is a great sign for the future of JFK and region. pic.twitter.com/iqiAGqdt3v — Port Authority of NY & NJ. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ) August 3, 2021

Comments from New York Governor

“The renovation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway is another distinguishing tribute to New York’s rebirth and our drive to rebuild better,” stated New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo.

“This historic private investment will not only strengthen New York’s reputation as our country’s front door to the world, but it will also set an example for how this country can tackle bold infrastructure projects that will jumpstart our economy with thousands of good-paying jobs even in the face of profound challenges like the pandemic, ” the Governor added.

The new terminal, which will be connected to Terminal 5, will have a capacity of 10 new gates when it opens. More than 100,000 square feet of commercial eating and retail space, as well as lounges and recreational areas, will be available at the new terminal. The Terminal 6 project is estimated to generate over 4,000 direct employment and US$1.9bn in direct payroll salaries.

The Port Authority Board will be asked to approve a US$130m contribution for airside improvements and utility upgrades such as electrical assistance.