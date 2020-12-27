Miami – The US is set to require a negative COVID-19 test for travelers arriving from the UK starting December 28, 2020.

Following the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in the UK, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on December 25 approved the order requiring the negative tests.

Canada itself, along with over 60 other countries, have virtually shut their borders to the UK while New York City has imposed a 14 day quarantine for international arrivals.

American Airlines Boeing 787-8 at MIA Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

Change through Mutation

In a statement, the CDC said that “the public health authorities in the United Kingdom recently announced the discovery of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2. Viruses constantly change through mutation.”

Furthermore it adds that “preliminary analysis in the UK suggests that this new variant may be up to 70% more transmissible than previously circulating variants.”

Instituting a negative test requirement is perhaps the best way short of cutting off all UK flights to protect Americans from the new COVID-19 variant and will hopefully save lives.

Featured image: British Airways Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: British Airways

