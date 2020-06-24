Three US States Impose 14-Day Quarantine

MIAMI – Today, the States of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut decided to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers from current high-risk U.S. States.

The decision was taken by the Governors of the three states, led by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Set to take effect at midnight on Thursday, 6/25 the quarantine was decided upon to reduce the risk of a second wave of Covid-19 as these three states begin to reopen from their lockdowns.

The states on the quarantine list include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas.

These states are now on the quarantine list due to a dramatic rise in infections based on seven-day averages of infection rates, according to Cuomo.

John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: Vincenzo Pace.

Quarantine only a precautionary measure

While this measure does not block travel to these states, the Governors stressed that this action was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent another spike of coronavirus in NY, NJ, and CT.

Although travelers are still welcomed to these aforementioned states they will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

According to Cuomo’s comments on NBC, if a traveler is caught violating the quarantine measures, they will be subject to a judicial quarantine order and fines ranging from $2000 to $10,000.