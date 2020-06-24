Airways Magazine

Three US States Impose 14-Day Quarantine

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • IATA Proposes Quarantine Alternatives MIAMI – In a press release earlier today, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) advised governments against imposing quarantine regulations for travelers, stating that these cause the travel and tourism...
  • 40% of Pilots in Pakistan Have Fake Licenses LONDON – Pakistani Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan broke the shocking news that around 40% of Pilots in Pakistan have fake pilot licenses. The startling news about the ‘fake’ Pilots...
  

Three US States Impose 14-Day Quarantine

Three US States Impose 14-Day Quarantine
June 24
15:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Today, the States of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut decided to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers from current high-risk U.S. States.

The decision was taken by the Governors of the three states, led by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Set to take effect at midnight on Thursday, 6/25 the quarantine was decided upon to reduce the risk of a second wave of Covid-19 as these three states begin to reopen from their lockdowns.

The states on the quarantine list include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas.

These states are now on the quarantine list due to a dramatic rise in infections based on seven-day averages of infection rates, according to Cuomo.

John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: Vincenzo Pace.

Quarantine only a precautionary measure

While this measure does not block travel to these states, the Governors stressed that this action was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent another spike of coronavirus in NY, NJ, and CT.

Although travelers are still welcomed to these aforementioned states they will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

According to Cuomo’s comments on NBC, if a traveler is caught violating the quarantine measures, they will be subject to a judicial quarantine order and fines ranging from $2000 to $10,000.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
ConnecticutNew JerseyNew YorkQuarantine MeasuresTravel BanUnited States
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0