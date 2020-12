MIAMI – The US government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there.

Reuters reports today that the White House coronavirus task force members backed requiring negative pre-flight tests after a meeting on Monday, but the Trump administration has decided not to take any action for the time being.

Much of the world shut their borders to Britain after the discovery of a mutated variant of the novel coronavirus, though the European Union recommended on Tuesday that members roll back sweeping closures to allow some travel. Canada is implementing enhanced measures to screen travelers from Britain, including those arriving from other nations, its public safety minister said on Tuesday.

According to the article, the three airlines that operate flights from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport – British Airways (BA), Delta Air Lines (DL) and Virgin Atlantic (VS) – voluntarily agreed to a request from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that they only allow passengers who test negative to fly.

Trump Admin Takes Minimal Action

The Trump administration has repeatedly refused to issue mandates for many federal COVID-19 safety policies for air travel, making only strong recommendations on issues such as mask wearing. President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to mandate masks in interstate air, bus and train travel after taking office on Jan. 20.

The White House in August scuttled an effort to require airlines to collect contact tracing information from U.S.-bound international passengers, Reuters reported. Also, the White House in July rejected a proposal to require facial coverings at U.S. airports and onboard airplanes and earlier dismissed proposals to require temperature checks of airline passengers.

Speaking on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it is possible the new COVID-19 variant is already in the United States.

“You really need to assume it’s here already,” Fauci said.

Michael Osterholm, a Biden COVID-19 adviser, on Tuesday said all options need to be considered to stem the spread of the new UK variant. He urged the Trump administration to come up with a plan.

“We really need to develop a national response,” he told CNN. “Everything needs to be on the table.”

