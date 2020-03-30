US Airports March Traffic Statistics Plummet

MIAMI – The COVID-19 epidemic has marked an unprecedented crisis in commercial aviation, dramatically downing services and passenger traffic in US airports.

While several airlines have continued to cut operations, the number of departure flights has drastically gone down in eight airports between Friday, March 06 and Friday, March 27, according to Flightradar24‘s statistics.

Downs airport by airport

In the North, Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) is the most affected airport in the US, with an alarming plunge from 1,300 departing flights to only 648 by the end of March.

In the South, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL), known as the world’s busiest airport in passenger traffic since 1998, has a fall from 1,279 flights to 561 at the end of the month.

Also, New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International (MSY) departures fell from 208 to just 92 by the end of March. Meanwhile, from its 1,000 departures, Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) flights went down to 500.

To the West, Los Angeles International (LAX) on its part experienced a similar situation as its nearly 1,000 flights were reduced to less than 500.

On the Eastern coast in New York, John F. Kennedy International (JFK) registered 603 departing flights in the first week of March, a number that fell to 219 in the last week of the month.

In addition, Newark Liberty International (EWR) flights declined from over 600 to a little more than 200, while LaGuardia (LGA) dropped from almost 600 flights to less than 200.

As the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) expects a worse situation than it forecasted on March 5 and airlines and companies continue halting operations, airports may be more beaten by the end of April.

Airways will continue to report on the developments of the pandemic as it takes its toll on the US and international aviation industry.