Airways Magazine

US Airports March Traffic Statistics Plummet

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • US Airports March Traffic Statistics Plummet MIAMI – The COVID-19 epidemic has marked an unprecedented crisis in commercial aviation, dramatically downing services and passenger traffic in US airports. While several airlines have continued to cut operations,...
  • Airbus Pauses Spanish Operations MIAMI – Airbus has paused the majority of its Spanish operation in light of new measures introduced by the Spanish Government on March 29. The measures came into effect on...
  

US Airports March Traffic Statistics Plummet

US Airports March Traffic Statistics Plummet
March 30
19:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The COVID-19 epidemic has marked an unprecedented crisis in commercial aviation, dramatically downing services and passenger traffic in US airports.

While several airlines have continued to cut operations, the number of departure flights has drastically gone down in eight airports between Friday, March 06 and Friday, March 27, according to Flightradar24‘s statistics.

Downs airport by airport

In the North, Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) is the most affected airport in the US, with an alarming plunge from 1,300 departing flights to only 648 by the end of March.

In the South, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL), known as the world’s busiest airport in passenger traffic since 1998, has a fall from 1,279 flights to 561 at the end of the month.

Also, New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International (MSY) departures fell from 208 to just 92 by the end of March. Meanwhile, from its 1,000 departures, Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) flights went down to 500.

To the West, Los Angeles International (LAX) on its part experienced a similar situation as its nearly 1,000 flights were reduced to less than 500.

On the Eastern coast in New York, John F. Kennedy International (JFK) registered 603 departing flights in the first week of March, a number that fell to 219 in the last week of the month.

In addition, Newark Liberty International (EWR) flights declined from over 600 to a little more than 200, while LaGuardia (LGA) dropped from almost 600 flights to less than 200.

As the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) expects a worse situation than it forecasted on March 5 and airlines and companies continue halting operations, airports may be more beaten by the end of April.

Airways will continue to report on the developments of the pandemic as it takes its toll on the US and international aviation industry.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
COVID-19Industry
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0