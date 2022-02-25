DALLAS – Let’s take a look at the latest developments in the aviation industry in light of the recent military operations by Russian forces into Ukraine.

In addition, Eurocontrol, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, warned flights against a “high risk” of flying above conflict zones and nearby border regions in Russia and Belarus.

Eurocontrol has asked operators to “exercise extreme caution and avoid” the airspace within 100nm (185km) from Belarus and Russian borders with Ukraine.

What We Know So Far

At 03:00GMT Russian President Vladimir Putin broadcast a speech announcing a “special military operation” intended to “demilitarize,” and “denazify” Ukraine.

According to the Ukraine Central Military command, the initial wave of strikes appeared to involve cruise missiles, artillery and airstrikes that have struck military infrastructure and border positions, including air bases.

Several airports across the country have been bombed, including Kyiv Boryspil, and those in Frankvivsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa.

Footage of a Russian missile hitting

Frankivsk airport pic.twitter.com/YkVxYVgU9H — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) February 24, 2022

Multiple Ukrainian airlines have parts of their fleets on the ground in Ukraine. At Kyiv Boryspil International Airport (KPB), there are eight Azur Air airliners (ZF), one from SkyUp (PQ), six from Ukraine International (PS), and five from Windrose (7W). Whether these aircraft have sustained any damage during the ongoing military operation is uncertain.

In a press release, PS has announced the suspension of flights due to the closure of the country’s airspace.

As reported by J Michael Walker, two Turkish military Airbus A400s are parked at KPB’s VIP terminal to allow for the safe passage of Ukraine’s leadership if they decide to leave the country.

Following flight restrictions over Ukrainian airspace, airlines adjust their flight plans to avoid the area. In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down as it flew over eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Air France (AF), Austrian Airlines (OS), KLM (KL), Lufthansa (LH), Scandinavian Airlines (SK), and SWISS (LX) discontinued their flights to Ukraine. airBaltic (BT), Ryanair (FR), and Wizz Air (W6), the last international carriers serving the troubled country, have also halted their flights there today.

Air traffic in the region. Map: Flight Radar 24

Updates (2/24/22)

Kyiv Hostomel Airport (GML), a strategically vital civil and military airport, as well as the base of Antonov Airlines, has become the epicenter of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces. According to FlightRadar24, three Antonov aircraft are on the ground, including an An-74T, an An-225 Mriya, and an An-26-100.

Dmytro Antonov, a Captain for Antonov Airlines (ADB), reports that GML has been occupied by Russian Forces but that the An-225 Mriya is not damaged.

The UK will ban Russian aircraft with the state-owned Aeroflot (SU) line from landing in the UK and extend the current sanctions regime to Belarus, as Minsk’s forces are believed to be aiding Putin’s assault.

The US FAA issues Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) to cover the entire country of Ukraine, the entire country of Belarus, and a western portion of Russia.

According to The Telegraph, Wizz Air (W6) is working to evacuate its four aircraft on the ground in Ukraine, including three aircraft in Kyiv and one in Lyiv, along with staff and their families.

Updates (2/25/2022)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was instructed to prepare a resolution to close the country’s airspace to Russian airlines.

British Airways (BA) cancels Moscow flights and reroutes Singapore and Delhi services around Russian airspace.

SkyTeam Alliance member Delta Air Lines (DL) suspends its codeshare agreement with Aeroflot Airlines (SU).

This is a developing story; we will update the situation as we learn more.

Featured image: Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 777-28E(ER). Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways