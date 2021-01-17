MIAMI – The UK will suspend all travel corridors into the country starting on Monday at 4am. Travelers arriving in the UK will also need a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Additionally, upon arrival, travelers must isolate for 10 days, reduced to 5 if they have a negative test during the first period.

Travelers have begun flying to the UK prior to the 4am deadline to avoid quarantine at hotels. Arrivals could be seen hugging loved ones when, after a busy morning in the departures lounge after their arrival this afternoon at London Heathrow (LHR).

Passengers were queuing in the departure lounge earlier today, as a travel expert warn that when the new travel regulations come into effect, there will be bumpy days ahead.

Safety First

In a similar move, a South American border ban had included Panama and Portugal due to strong travel links with both Brazil and Cape Verde.

Consensus among scientists indicates that mutations of the new Brazilian variant have caused rapid case increases in the areas in the UK where they are prevalent.

A travel corridor closure represents a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions that will hopefully keep the residents of the UK safe.

