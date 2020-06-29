UAE To Block Flights from Pakistan

LONDON – Yesterday, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced it will temporarily stop receiving passengers on flights coming from Pakistan.

The suspension, which comes into effect today, will last until a special laboratory to conduct coronavirus tests is established, the Emirates’ state news agency WAM reported on its social channels.

The decision also applies to flights that call in the UAE and originate from Pakistan, where the number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly.

The aviation authority also advised all passengers affected by the suspension to get in touch with the airlines they were to travel with.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 situation

According to the Emirates’ state news agency WAM, Pakistan has reported 2,783 more coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of total recoveries to 95,407, as reported by the government’s database on coronavirus.

However, 49 new deaths were reported due to the infection in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,167.

The country has registered 3,557 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 206,512, with 106,938 active cases.