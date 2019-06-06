Ontario Airport Welcomes New United Flight From Houston

MIAMI — Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues to grow. New flights by United, Delta, and Southwest pushes the airport to sit on top of the list of the fastest growing in the country, with 21 domestic and international destinations in its portfolio.

According to ONT Airport Officials, the traffic growth is being impulsed by the launch of nonstop flights from Atlanta (ATL) by Delta Air Lines, which inaugurated in April. A second frequency will be added in June.

Likewise, United Airlines will inaugurate its new nonstop flight from Houston (IAH) today, expecting to touch down right before 23:00 tonight. United’s service from IAH complements its existing routes to San Francisco and Denver.

Starting next week, low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines will also inaugurate services to SFO with as many as four flights per day.

Ontario Airport expects that with these additional flights, air traffic should increase by as much as 14% over the summer. “More than 1.6 million air travelers are expected to arrive and depart ONT between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day,” notes the airport’s management.

“We firmly believe that by providing the exceptional customer service that airlines and air travelers have come to expect from world-class airports, Ontario Airport will be an excellent choice for travel to or from Southern California,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

“The additional flights by some of our longest-committed airline partners reaffirm that ONT is indeed a viable aviation gateway for the region,” he said.

Climbing to the top

Ontario Airport has been on a rapid climb to the top, following the announcement of numerous new flights, and the recent positive climb of 7% in traffic last month.

The airport authority released the figures which show that almost 445,000 passengers traveled through ONT during April—an increase of 6.9% over April last year.

The airport’s figures dictate that more than 1.6 million passengers have flown through its terminals—a 5.2% increase than in 2018.