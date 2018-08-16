Turkish Airlines Goes Double Daily at Birmingham

MIAMI — Turkish Airlines will be launching a new daily flight for next year’s summer season between Istanbul (IST) and Birmingham Airport (BHX), starting on March 31, 2019.

Turkey’s flag carrier has repeatedly increased capacity on its Birmingham service since it launched the route in December 2008, which began with 5 weekly flights between both cities.

At present, the airline flies 12 times per week with a mix of Boeing 737-800/900s.

Photo: Ercan Karakaş

Tom Screen, Acting Aviation Director at Birmingham Airport admitted that he is happy to see Turkish Airlines commencing the double daily flights for next year’s summer season.

“Responding to the increased demand for passengers flying to Istanbul from Birmingham Airport means the airline is listening and reacting to the needs of the customer, creating more flexibility for passengers traveling on the popular route,” Screen said.

Likewise, the airline’s General Manager at BHM, Omer Faruk Alier, said that he is “pleased to announce that due to the popularity of the route we will be adding extra two flights per week, making a total of 14 flights each week from Birmingham to our hub in Istanbul and beyond.”

“We look forward to welcoming even more people from across Birmingham and the surrounding regions onboard our planes and giving everyone a further opportunity to widen their world with Turkish Airlines through this increase,” he said.



With the new Istanbul Airport opening at the end of this year, Turkish Airlines will have the chance of increasing its capacity and frequencies of flights from its hub in Istanbul. These added flights to Birmingham are well within the airline’s scope.

The current Ataturk Airport is set to close as soon as the new Istanbul Airport opens. All the operating equipment will move from the old airport to the new over a 45-hour period between October 29 and 31, assisted by 15,000 vehicles and 5,000 trucks.

During the first quarter of 2018, the flag carrier has flown 23 million passengers to destinations around the world.

The airline reports that its total revenue has increased by 30% compared to the same period last year, with the figure reaching $6 billion.

Also, net profits have increased to $258 million, which climbed up from $17 million due to the increasing demand and unit revenues.



