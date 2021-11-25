MIAMI – US airports and commercial airlines had one of their busiest days since before the pandemic yesterday as millions travel for Thanksgiving.

The biggest day for travel is usually Thanksgiving Eve. Working from home, on the other hand, allowed many people to fly early this year and avoid the last-minute congestion.

Passengers should arrive early to allow extra time for security checks, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). According to Cirium data, US carriers increased capacity in anticipation of increased demand on Thanksgiving Eve.

Thanksgiving marked the start of the busiest Christmas season in the last two years. People have been more confident about traveling as COVID-19 vaccination rates have risen, resulting in an increase in bookings.

Photo: Miami International Airport

20 Million Expected during Thanksgiving Weekend

During the Thanksgiving travel period, the TSA expects to screen around 20 million flying travelers, the largest since 2019, when nearly 26 million Americans were on the move. The agency checked 2.21 million U.S. aviation travelers on Tuesday, the sixth day in a row that checkpoint volume exceeded 2 million.

According to Reuter, TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said the agency has hired 6,000 more officers this year and has adequate personnel to handle the increased passenger flow. “So staffing, while we are hiring, will not slow people down this holiday season,” Dankers said.

After a string of airline cancellations plagued travel over the summer, the holiday weekend will put carriers to the test. According to a survey conducted by American Pecans and YouGov, one in every five Americans is anxious about flight delays and cancellations.