MIAMI – Today, the US Secretary of Transportation, Elaine L. Chao announced that the Trump Administration will inject US$1.2bn for airport safety and infrastructure.

The federal grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six US territories. The later include the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Palau and the US Virgin Islands.

According to Chao, the investment will improve the nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities. These benefits are of the utmost importance for a economic recovery from the fallout of COVID-19.

The financial support was allocated as such: US$1bn in Airport Improvement Program (AIP); and US$152m in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants.

Detailed Grants for Airports in Florida

Of course, the grants will help airports to weather out the crisis. Additionally, the money will also be used for critical infrastructure and safety projects, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Thus, in light of this, the supported actions include the purchasing of equipment; constructing, repairing, and installing airport facilities; and conducting airport master plan studies.

The following list details the distribution of the federal injection by airports in the state of Florida:

US$10,941,888 to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting.

US$8,411,277 to Miami Executive Airport (TMB) to construct a taxiway.

US$7,280,576 for Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to install lighting, rehabilitate a taxiway and install a visual guidance system.

US$6,895,959 to Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) to improve the terminal building.

US$6,032,375 to Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) to rehabilitate the taxiway.

US$5,554,235 for Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) to improve a taxiway and rehabilitate taxiway lighting.

US$5,214,381 to Leesburg International Airport (LEE) to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.

US$4,958,363 for Key West International Airport (EYW) for noise mitigation.

US$4,261,666 to Tampa Executive Airport (VDF) to rehabilitate the runway.

US$3,334,955 to Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) to rehabilitate the apron.

US$2,747,720 to Valkaria Airport (X59) to widen the taxiway.

US$2,464,301 to Naples Municipal Airport (APF) to improve airport drainage and install perimeter fencing.

US$1,614,518 for North Perry Airport (HWO) in Hollywood to extend the runway.

US$970,768 to Witham Field (SUA) in Stuart to install perimeter fencing and reconstruct the apron.

US$800,700 for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) to install runway incursion lighting.

A complete listing of grants is available on FAA’s official website.