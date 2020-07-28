Trump Administration Awards Grants to US Airports

MIAMI – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award more than US$273m in airport safety and infrastructure grants.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award the grants to 41 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Puerto Rico.

“This US$273m federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: ©Vincenzo Pace @jfkjetsofficial.

Breakdown of Airport Grants and Projects

The total includes just over US$242m from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and US$31m in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100% federal share.

“The safety of our nation’s airports is of paramount importance to the FAA,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson. “These grants will allow these necessary projects to continue.”

The grants facilitate a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. The projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment. It also includes constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.