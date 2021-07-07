MIAMI – Haiti’s Port-au-Prince-Toussaint Louverture International Airport (PAP) has been closed today, following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Toussaint Louverture International Airport is located in Tabarre, a commune of Port-au-Prince in Haiti. PAP is currently the busiest airport in Haiti and is the operating hub for Sunrise Airways (S6).

The airport is colloquially known as “the Mais-Gâté airport,” after the locality in the Cul-de-Sac Plain where it was built. Haiti’s US ambassador Michele Sison announced the closure of PAP today as investigations into the assassination take place.

An aerial view of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is shown on Jan. 26, 2010. Photo: U.S. Air Force, by Tech. Sgt. James L. Harper Jr./Released) Public Domain.

The Dominican Republic Closes Bordes

Furthermore, according to Reuters, Dominican Republican President Luis Abinader has reportedly closed the border with Haiti in response to the ongoing events.

Joseph, the interim prime minister, noted that the “security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces” and that “all measures are taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and protect the Nation.”

This is a developing story.