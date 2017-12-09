New Airlines, Routes for Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2018

MIAMI — Due to growth and demand for air travel in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada’s busiest airport, Toronto Pearson (YYZ), announced new airline operations for the Summer of 2018.

The airport awaits the arrival of new airlines to enter the local market, more frequent flight on high demand routes, and service expansion from existing companies.

Domestic and international passengers will have new options from the airport. For the Summer 2018 travel season, Air Canada will offer a new nonstop flight to Buenos Aires, Argentina, along with routes from Toronto to Providence, Omaha, Nanaimo, and Kamloops.

Kim Stangeby, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, commented regarding the airport’s operations development and growth, “Toronto Pearson is well on its way to becoming a mega hub airport, as evidenced by the addition of these new routes and partnerships on the back of strong passenger traffic growth,” she said.

“All of this activity confers greater benefits on the region, Ontario and Canada in the form of enhanced trade and connectivity, making this a shared journey of growth for Toronto Pearson and the country at large.”

Our region is growing and so too is demand for air travel. Learn about what we’re doing to make Toronto Pearson an international leader in aviation noise management: https://t.co/dJP6wzBNmZ. pic.twitter.com/ydZjatnBlX — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) December 7, 2017

In addition, Flair Air, which is a new Canadian carrier, will operate out of YYZ after starting service to Edmonton, and Kelowna during this month.

For international travel, current airline companies already flying from YYZ will add new options for travel in Europe, featuring Air Canada’s new routes to Bucharest, Zagreb, Porto, and Shannon.

Likewise, it’s expected more capacity to the UK from British Airways, and a thrice-weekly service to London-Gatwick.