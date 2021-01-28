MIAMI – After a tornado strike caused damage in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday, Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) was forced to close. However, the airport reopened today at 1:47 pm local time.
According to a CNN update from today, there were reports from yesterday of a hangar that “ripped apart and a small plane [that] flipped upside down,” both confirmed on the city’s Twitter account. The airport kept the public updated via Twitter.
Storm Brewing in Tallahassee
Weather radar indicated that the storm moved close to TLH, while a warning was in effect until 12:30 p.m.
The storm continued east alongside Interstate 10. By mid-afternoon, the storm was approaching the Jacksonville metro area. The severe weather stretching from just north of Gainesville into southeast Georgia had weakened slightly from when it rolled through Tallahassee,” CNN reported.
Featured image: tallahasseereports.com
