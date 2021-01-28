MIAMI – After a tornado strike caused damage in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday, Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) was forced to close. However, the airport reopened today at 1:47 pm local time.

According to a CNN update from today, there were reports from yesterday of a hangar that “ripped apart and a small plane [that] flipped upside down,” both confirmed on the city’s Twitter account. The airport kept the public updated via Twitter.

Due to impacts from the severe weather moving through the area, Tallahassee International Airport is temporarily closed for damage assessment. Currently, no injuries are reported. Updates will be posted as they become available.



(Radar image from @NWSTallahassee) pic.twitter.com/iE7B7fCdp3 — Tallahassee International Airport (@TLHAirport) January 27, 2021

Storm Brewing in Tallahassee

Weather radar indicated that the storm moved close to TLH, while a warning was in effect until 12:30 p.m.

The storm continued east alongside Interstate 10. By mid-afternoon, the storm was approaching the Jacksonville metro area. The severe weather stretching from just north of Gainesville into southeast Georgia had weakened slightly from when it rolled through Tallahassee,” CNN reported.

The damage assessment is underway at @TLHAirport, which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/9q9wg3yfZo — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 27, 2021

