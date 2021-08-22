MIAMI – The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Civil Aviation Department (CAD), has selected Thales and its partner Dah Chiong Hong-Dragonair Airport GSE service Ltd. (DAS) for the deployment of the new instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Three Runways System expansion at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG).

Thales and DAS, whose selection has been carried out on the basis of an open global tender, will be charged with the installation of an ILS that will ensure the highest standards of flight safety while enhancing the capacity and efficiency of HKG in the handling of aircraft landings.

Hong Kong International Airport Airfield. Photo: Hong Kong Airport Media

New ILS to Enhance Airport Capacity

Thales, which has already provided several critical air navigation equipment to the CAD, will ensure that the six sets of ILS – one on each of the three runways’ headings – make use of state-of-the-art technology, with an ultra-wide aperture localizer array, composed of a 32 elements antenna, in order to provide accurate signals to approaching and landing aircraft.

The new ILS system will provide guidance in all weather conditions, both at night or during the daytime, permitting the most fae and efficient landings at HKG while requiring less area safeguarding equipment. The new system will allow Cat III operations on selected runways, including Low Visibility Operations (LOV) in foggy/heavy rain conditions.

Thales ILS are already deployed in several major airports including Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Istambul new airport (IST), or at Ankara-Esemboga (ESB) airport. In HKG, Thales has been providing the airport with products and technology for the last 20 years, accompanying HKG airport in its growth and development to become one most important international aviation hubs.

With the new Three Runways System (3RS) deployed and the Thales’ ILS installation, HKG will again be able to enhance its capacity to handle increased demand in air traffic and Thales will continue to be part of it.

Hong Kong International. Airport Photo: Hong Kong Airport Media

Comments from Officials

Mr. Kais MNIF, Navigation and Non-radar Surveillance Global Business Director at Thales commented on by saying, “We are proud to have been selected by the Civil Aviation Department under global open tender as the supplier of new ILS for the HKIA, which is one of the key systems with proven international reference and reliability performance to support operations on the runway.”

He went on by adding, “This new selection strengthens our position as a proven airspace solutions provider in Asia and makes HKIA a world reference in terms of navigation aids equipped airports. I am sure the knowledge and experience that Thales is bringing to the project will ensure smooth and reliable operations at the HKIA during aircraft landing.”

He was joined by Angel Cheung, General Manager, Dah Chong Hong – Dragonair Airport GSE Service Ltd. who also commented on the selection by stating, “We are also delighted to work together with Thales as the local partner for the ILS solution. This project will leverage the strength and expertise of both companies to jointly deliver a world-class critical air navigation service equipment to CAD at the Hong Kong International Airport.”

Thales Group and DAS Partners

Thales Group, formerly Thomson-CSF, is a French multinational group engaged in the designs and building of electrical and electronic systems and provides services for aerospace, defense, transportation, and security The company has its headquarters in Paris.

DAS is the Thales partner in charge of the project liaisons and coordination with stakeholders, logistic support, and on-site installation works for the installation of the new ILS system. Thales and DAS have already been partners for other similar projects in the region, particularly in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay area.

Article source: Thales Group Press Release