MIAMI – Setting an encouraging position to face the COVID-19 crisis, nine Texas airports have joined in a new safety campaign.

Under the Texas Commercial Airport Association (TCCA), airport teams have launched “Fly Safe, Fly Texas”, which includes a video and a coloring activity book.

The strategy seeks to restore customers’ confidence by letting them know about the new safety and health protocols against the virus.

Photo: San Antonio International_Airport.

Safety Message and Protocols

In the video pledge, different general and department directors from the airports update travelers on the new actions.

The above participants are Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW), George Bush Intercontinental (IAH), Dallas Love Field (DAL), Austin–Bergstrom International (AUS) airports.

The list follows with William P. Hobby (HOU), San Antonio International (SAT), El Paso International (ELP) airports. Lubbock Preston Smith International (LBB) Corpus Christi International (CRP) airports are also part of the campaign.

Regarding the measures, these follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations to protect their staff, customers, and partners. The enhanced protocols include disinfecting surfaces several times a day, placing social distancing markers, and having available social distancing guidelines.

The airport authorities said they were not just flying passengers; they were restoring customer confidence to soar.

Activity Book

Besides the general message, nine airport teams developed an educational coloring and activity book for primary students. The additional output lines up with the back-to-school season, so it can be used for this purpose.

The book features images of the participant sites and information about the state of Texas. According to the teams, the material can be found on social media free to download.

Despite the effects of the pandemic, Texas airports have remained open. Now, using the slogan “Fly Safe, Fly Texas,” they want to remind travelers they are ready to receive them.