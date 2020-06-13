Airways Magazine

Temperature Screenings To Be Mandatory in Canada

June 13
14:07 2020
MIAMI – Transport Canada has put out requirements for mandatory temperature screenings for travelers flying in or to Canada. This multi-phased plan will first see requirements for international travel.

Later stages will include having screening stations at Canada’s busiest airports.

Beyond the current regulations regarding face coverings, Transport Canada has released a new plan comprised of three initial phases. The policy will be assessed once the phases, listed below, are in place.

  1. For all international arrivals in Canada, the temperature of all passengers must be taken before departure. This will be in effect as of June 30, 2020.
  2. For Canadian international departures, temperature screening stations will be added to four airports for departing passengers. These stations will be active by the end of July. The four airports will be Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montréal.
  3. Temperature screening stations will be added to departure areas of the next 11 busiest airports. These will be in place by September 2020. The 11 airports will be Victoria, Kelowna, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto – Billy Bishop, Ottawa, Québec City, Halifax and St. John’s.

There is no indication that quarantine or other measures will be loosened at this time.

Vancouver International Airport arrivals lobby. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Screening Procedure

For international arrivals, if a temperature of 37.4°C or more is recorded and no medical certificate is presented, the passenger will not be allowed to continue his or her journey and will be given the opportunity to re-book 14 days later.

For screenings within Canada, if a temperature at or above 37.4°C is recorded and no medical certificate is presented, the passenger will be removed from the general terminal area. A second temperature reading will be taken 10 minutes later.

If the second reading is also high, the passenger will not be allowed to continue his or her journey. Rebooking can be done for a flight at least 14 days later.

Employees will also need to be screened when they pass through an Air Transport Security Authority point. The new regulations are the same as for passenger screenings within Canada.

If an elevated temperature is registered twice with there being no medical certificate, the employee will be denied entry.

Air Canada’s Policy

While this is a Canada-wide policy, according to Air Canada’s (AC) news brief on May 4, 2020, the airline started administering mandatory passenger temperature checks on May 15.

Other policies that AC has put in place include the ban on the sale of seats directly adjacent to each other. This policy is in effect until June 30, 2020, at the earliest.

Author

Taylor Beall

Taylor Beall

Originally from the USA, now located in Europe. I hold a Masters degree in Aerospace Structures and Materials, and have a passion for aviation safety and investigation, winning the 2016 ISASI Kasputin Award. Hobbies include traveling and Kyudo.

0