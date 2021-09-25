MIAMI – An incident involving a light aircraft forced Teesside Airport (MME) to close its runway. A pilot and two passengers were sent to the hospital.

Flights are now being diverted to Newcastle International Airport (NCL) as MME will remain closed for the weekend for the air accidents investigation branch to carry out a full investigation.

Teesside International Airport, formerly Durham Tees Valley Airport, is a major international airport in Northern England, located on the north bank of the River Tees, between Darlington and Stockton-on-Tees. MME is located around 10 miles south of Middlesbrough and serves North Yorkshire and the North East.

Teesside Airport control tower. Photo: Malcolm Tebbit, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9507531

Comments from Rescue Service Commander, Eyewitnesses, MME, Loganair

Rob Cherrie, incident commander for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said the aircraft had taken off before coming down and hitting the ground. Cherrie told local news outlets that “a light aircraft had taken off with three individuals on board – two passengers and a pilot.”

“We extricated them from the aircraft itself. One patient was taken by air ambulance to the hospital. The two others were taken to the hospital by road ambulance.”

Eyewitnesses reported hearing “the engine cut out and then heard an almighty bang,” thinking that the light aircraft ‘lost power’. All flights are suspended until further notice.

The airport confirmed that the incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 9.39 am, adding that “our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out.”

On its part, Loganair (LM) released a statement this afternoon following the incident. The airline, which operates a route from Teesside to Aberdeen, stated, “We regret to inform you that there has been an incident at Teesside Airport which has resulted in a runway closure today. We can confirm that at no time was a Loganair aircraft involved.”

At the time of this writing, there is no concrete information on the aircraft involved in the incident.

Featured image: Teesside International Airport. Photo: licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. Article sources: thenrthenecho.co.uk, heraldscotland.com.