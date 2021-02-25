MIAMI – Airport handling company Swissport has appointed Frank Mena as its new head of operations for the Latin America region.

As stated on the web portal Air International, Swissport director for North America Mena is taking over “operations from the previous head, Jose Canales who is stepping down from the company.” The change is effective immediately.

Photo: Swissport

Mena: 43 Years in Aviation

The new head of Swissport Latin America operations has been working in aviation for 43 years, joining Swissport in 1991, “as the general manager, and has since worked within other managerial roles including, chief operations officer of US ground handling and chief commercial officer of the Americas,” the portal stated.

Frank Mena. Photo: Swissport

Swissport International president and CEO Christoph Mueller praised Mena’s leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

“As head of Swissport in North America, Frank has proven his ability to professionally lead our organization in the US and Canada and guide the company through the COVID-19 crisis. Together with his team, he will support our customers to quickly emerge from the crisis. We thank Jose for driving the operational and commercial development of our organization in Latin America during the last seven years,” Mueller said.

Leading Swissport in the US and Canada since October 2019, Mena has been in charge for the company’s ground services, air cargo handling and fueling.

Featured image: Swissport

