LONDON – Swedavia has submitted the overall conclusions of an impact assessment, based on the company’s commercial considerations, of a possible decision to close Bromma Stockholm Airport (BMA) ahead of time. The assessment was carried out at the owner’s request and was submitted to Sweden’s Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation.

Airports throughout the world have been at a standstill without any traffic, and BMA is no exception. Although a very cautious recovery has begun, by all indications the consequences of this crisis will change the aviation market fundamentally.

Stockholm Bromma Airport arrivals. Photo: Wikicommons

Closure of Stockholm Bromma Airport

In light of this, Swedavia’s owner asked the company to conduct an impact assessment on the commercial considerations of a possible early closure of BMA. In cases such as Bromma’s, companies operating in the market will need to implement major structural measures to remain competitive.

In light of this, it is likely that Bromma will not be able to continue airport operations after 2038 when its current lease with the City of Stockholm expires.

Stockholm Bromma Airport terminal. Photo: Wikicommons

Air Traffic Handled at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

If Bromma closes ahead of time, Swedavia believes that commercial air traffic there can be handled at Arlanda in the short term without bringing forward any further investments in infrastructure.

In the longer term, further investments in infrastructure are needed at and around Arlanda, regardless of whether Bromma is closed down in advance or not. These investments include an additional runway at Arlanda.

Arlanda also needs to be able to continue to serve as a catalyst for the aviation industry’s ongoing transformation in response to climate change. In terms of Swedish connectivity, a consolidation of Stockholm’s air capacity at Arlanda (ARN) could mean that, for some areas in Sweden, air links to Stockholm would deteriorate.

At the same time, some areas would get better national and international connectivity by bringing together domestic and international traffic at one airport.

SAS Boeing 737-76N reg. SE-RJU to the gate at Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Swedavia Chairman

Åke Svensson, Chairman of Swedavia’s Board of Directors commented on the new market situation.

“In Swedavia’s view, given the new market situation, the continuation of operations at Bromma is no longer justified on commercial grounds, and consolidation of air traffic in the Stockholm region at ARN is possible. However, it is essential that ARN has the long-term conditions to develop in line with the needs of society.”

“At the same time, I would like to emphasize that Swedavia has reached this conclusion based on the commercial conditions of the company and that a political decision to close BMA ahead of time should be made taking a broader social perspective into consideration.”

Arlanda looks to be the main focus for positive growth in the Swedish air market. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Comments from Swedavia CEO

Also commenting on this potential move was Jonas Abrahamsson, Swedavia’s President and CEO who stated that the market is facing an unprecedented crisis.

“BMA will most likely have excess capacity due to low traffic volume for a long time going forward. In the long term, the cost of this will be borne by passengers and already wounded airlines, which we do not believe is possible.”

“We have now reported the conclusions from our impact assessment to our owner, which will consider Swedavia’s assessment together with other relevant perspectives. For the present, we have a task to continue operating our ten airports – including Bromma – in the best way possible.”

Photo: ARC Aachen

Looking Ahead

It remains clear that for BMA, its survival chances are evidently close to zero. Consolidation into ARN would benefit the Swedish capital, but any closure in the aviation sector always remains a sad sight.

Looking ahead, it remains vital that investment into Arlanda Airport occurs, especially in a post-COVID environment where the sector will look to restart in the next few years.