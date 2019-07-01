Stuttgart Airport To Waive Landing Fees To Electric and Bio-Fuel-Powered Airplanes

MIAMI – Stuttgart Airport has placed into effect new regulations that will waive any landing fees to electric and alternative fuel-powered aircraft. Since July 1, the airport amended its landing a fees charts, in which airplanes completely powered with electric motors can land free of charge for an entire year.

On top of this, the use of alternative fuels will be funded by a €500,000 grant, which will be applied to airlines which can receive up to €300 per 1,000 liters of alternative fuel used.

Photo: Julian Herzog

The alternative fuel is defined as admixable kerosene, which reduces greenhouse gases by at least 60% relative to the quantity of fossil kerosene. The substance is made with the aid of hydrogen produced from renewable energy and its sources.

Stuttgart Airport is Germany’s first to follow through with this regulation. The airport claims that this move was implemented as a new incentive for technology development towards the future of quiet and climate-friendly aviation.

“It is an urgent matter that flying becomes more climate-friendly. For us as an infrastructure provider, the new regulation is a way to promote this mission,” said Walter Schoefer, the CEO of Stuttgart Airport.

Dr. Arina Freitag, the Managing Director of Aviation at the airport, added that “Stuttgart is the first German airport to incentivize the use of electricity-based fuel and electric aircraft in its charges regulation. To us, sustainability also means thinking long-term and considering the needs of our stakeholders.”

“For our passengers, we aim to develop our route network sustainably, and for our neighbors, we support quieter planes”, she said.

In 2017, Stuttgart handled nearly 11 million passengers, which is up considerably from 7.6 million in 1999.

It remains clear that passenger growth is going to be very likely at this airport.

The innovation in engine and fuel burn from the likes of Airbus and Boeing have shown some significant process along the way.

Exemplified would be with Eurowings, who have over 35% market share in Stuttgart, and its Airbus A320s, some of which were recently delivered in the last few years.

It is a promising sign that airports are slowly starting to keep an eye on the development of the environment and what it needs to do to preserve as much of it as possible.