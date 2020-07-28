Stuttgart Airport Adopts Climate Protection Plan

LONDON – Stuttgart Airport (STR) announced plans to operate the state airport in a climate-neutral manner by 2050. After many years of work, the airport has now developed a scientifically sound reduction plan for its CO 2 emissions.

Thus, the airport has developed its Energy and Climate 2050 master plan. It shows that the airport can reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions by almost 90%.

Among other things, the yield from photovoltaics at STR should increase tenfold. Cloud cameras will help to intelligently control energy. This is accomplished by making the most accurate possible forecasts for solar power production at the STR.

Stuttgart Airport by night. Photo: Stuttgart Airport

Stuttgart Airport Master Plan Details

The Energy and Climate 2050 master plan defines in five-year steps investments in energy-efficient systems. In the future, the entire energy requirement at STR is to be met almost entirely from renewable sources.

The airport plans to increase the yield from photovoltaics from the current 2.5 to around 30-gigawatt hours. The airport has received advice and support from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE in developing the concept.

For planning, STR uses a simulation tool that allows it to react precisely to changes. From its mission statement, the airport wants to be one of the most powerful and sustainable airports in Europe.

Gates view at Stuttgart airport. Photo: Stuttgart Airport

The Use of Cameras for Forecasting

Cloud cameras for the most accurate forecast possible

Four cloud cameras scan the sky above the airport every second. (The Offenburg University of Applied Sciences and the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research in Baden-Württemberg)

The cloud cameras are an element of the intelligent energy system (smart grid). This system is being built at the national airport to achieve the net-zero target by 2050.

The goal is to control the energy system. For example, electric vehicles are charged when the system produces a lot of yields. The vehicles also serve as electricity storage.

Apron view. Photo: Stuttgart Airport

Statement from the German Transport Minister

At the presentation of the climate protection plan for the state airport, German Transport Minister Winfried Hermann (68) said, “The STR study shows what is possible with climate protection if we pull out all the stops. I am confident that the state airport will be CO 2 neutral by 2050.”

Hermann also added, “The key to this is the consistent use of technologies from the energy and mobility transition. This is the only way we can agree on mobility and environmental protection in the long term.”

Apron view of Stuttgart Airport

Statement from Stuttgart Airport Managing Director

The airport’s Managing Director Walter Schoefer said, “Our energy and climate 2050 master plan is ambitious. We will pursue it with all our might. But we will also need a high level of investment to renew all of our buildings and facilities.”

“With technological solutions and the appropriate know-how, we can reduce emissions by almost 90 percent. We have built up the expertise for this in our company,” concluded the STG Managing Director.