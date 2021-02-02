MIAMI – Winter Storm Orlena wreaked havoc on commercial airline schedules Monday forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights due to snow.

With the New York area receiving up to 15 inches of powder, the three major airports, John F. Kennedy International (JFK), Laguardia (LGA), and Newark Liberty International (EWR) were all but shut down.

As of Tuesday morning, February 2, Airlive.net reports that the NYC airports had canceled more than 1,600 flights on Monday and Tuesday. According to a USA Today report, the three NYC-area airports combined to cancel half of the the approximately 522 flights shut down nationwide Tuesday.

Snow removal crews are hard at work at #JFK to clear the roadways and runways. Partial AirTrain shutdown continues. Shuttle buses are available. We are preparing for the resumption of flight activity later in the day. Please confirm flight status with carriers before arriving. pic.twitter.com/c7Rz5DDMvy — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) February 2, 2021

Free Flight Rebooking

The airlines, however, were thinking ahead. Most issued waivers ahead of the storm, allowing passengers traveling through the NYC airports Monday or Tuesday to rebook for flights for later in the week without penalty, and to avoid getting stranded at an airport.

According to the USA Today story, LaGuardia Airport (LGA) cancelled all flights scheduled for Monday. As of 8 a.m. EST Tuesday, more than 80 of the day’s flights had been scrubbed and another 21 delayed.

The situation was worse farther south at JFK where 115 flights were canceled and 20 more were delayed. Across the Hudson River, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey had 111 cancellations and 27 delays.

The City shut down outdoor subway service. And other public transportation, buses, underground subways, and railroads, were operating at reduced schedules.

#JFK Update



While flights will resume later today, cancellations and delays are possible. 114 cancellations and 20 delays so far. Contact your airlines to confirm flight status. Roadway are clear w/ snow removal ongoing. AirTrain is partially disrupted; shuttle buses available. pic.twitter.com/jFFAVLrRLf — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) February 2, 2021

Featured image: Newark Airport. Photo: Live Cams

