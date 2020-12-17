MIAMI – A Spirit Airlines (NK) A320 taxied off the runway at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) this morning at 6:18 am EST. No injuries were reported.

On its way to the terminal, the NK A320 went off the taxiway while turning a corner and its front wheel ended up in the mud. First responders arrived at the scene and helped passengers off flight NK696, which departed from McCarran International Airport (LAS), Las Vegas last night at 23:06 PST.

A Spirit Airlines plane is off the runway at BWI. @ABC7News SkyTrak 7 is over the scene. First responders are helping passengers off. Shuttles are standing by. We are reaching out for more details. pic.twitter.com/6XDSo8MOBg — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) December 17, 2020

No One Sent to the Hospital

Passengers were soon after helped off the plane by fire crews from Anne Arundel County and safely transported to the terminal by airpot shuttles.

A spokesperson told local FOX45 news they received a BWI call at 6:55 a.m. regarding an aircraft incident. Two medic units were initially deployed. Within an hour, there were four medical units and an emergency bus examining passengers on stage.

Nobody was taken to the hospital. The flight had 111 people on board.

After safely landing and entering the taxiway this morning, the nose wheel of Spirit Airlines flight 696 slowly slid onto the grass while turning a corner and taxiing to the gate. All 111 Guests and Team Members are safe and were transported by bus to the terminal. — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 17, 2020

Featured image: BWI INCIDENT| Plane off taxiway, passengers evaluated, no injuries reported (WJLA). Photo: FOX45

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.