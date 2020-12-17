MIAMI – A Spirit Airlines (NK) A320 taxied off the runway at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) this morning at 6:18 am EST. No injuries were reported.
On its way to the terminal, the NK A320 went off the taxiway while turning a corner and its front wheel ended up in the mud. First responders arrived at the scene and helped passengers off flight NK696, which departed from McCarran International Airport (LAS), Las Vegas last night at 23:06 PST.
No One Sent to the Hospital
Passengers were soon after helped off the plane by fire crews from Anne Arundel County and safely transported to the terminal by airpot shuttles.
A spokesperson told local FOX45 news they received a BWI call at 6:55 a.m. regarding an aircraft incident. Two medic units were initially deployed. Within an hour, there were four medical units and an emergency bus examining passengers on stage.
Nobody was taken to the hospital. The flight had 111 people on board.
Featured image: BWI INCIDENT| Plane off taxiway, passengers evaluated, no injuries reported (WJLA). Photo: FOX45
