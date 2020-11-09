

MIAMI – On November 5, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) honored the Lee County Port Authority with the 2020 Commercial Service Airport of the Year Award for Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). This is the seventh time RSW has received this prestigious honor.

“I am very proud that Southwest Florida International Airport was recognized by the Florida Department of Transportation,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., acting executive director of the Lee County Port Authority.

“Even in the midst of a very challenging year, our employees and airport business partners continue to create a safe and comfortable atmosphere for our travelers and airport visitors and fulfill our mission of offering quality air service, customer care, innovative thinking, and sound business management each and every day at RSW.”

Southwest Florida International Airport Overhead Shot. Photo: Wiki Commons

The FDOT Aviation Office Awards

The FDOT Aviation Office awards the Commercial Service Airport of the Year annually to one of 20 commercial service airports in the state of Florida. To be considered, the airport must exemplify exceptional safety, aesthetics, and airport management.

The three awns include the areas of runway standards and surfaces, the security of the terminal and airfield, general appearance and impression of the airport and its facilities, staff professionalism, overall efficiency, innovation, services for travelers, financial stability, and compliance with all state, federal rules, and regulations.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10.2 million passengers in 2019 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit www.flylcpa.com.

Featured image: Southwest Florida International Airport Ticketing. Photo: wiki Commons

