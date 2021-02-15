MIAMI – As a major snowstorm grips southern US states, many airports have been forced to cancel flights or completely close their airfields.

These airports affected include but are not limited to Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW), San Antonio Airport (SAT), Austin Airport (AUS), Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Houston Hobby Airport (HOU), and Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR).

According to FlightAware.com, at least 853 flights were canceled from DFW.

When times get extra cold, Houstonians show up with a hot meal. That’s just who we are. Our customer service team delivered food to the passengers who have not been able to leave the airport. Seeing their happy faces warmed our hearts. pic.twitter.com/IMHdaSxuV5 — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) February 15, 2021

Record-low Temperatures

The region saw record breaking low temperatures with Austin and San Antonio, for the first time since 1989, seeing single digit temperatures.

In addition to the low temperatures and snow that hit Texas, a series of power outages have forced many residents to practice critical power conservation methods. The most affected airlines are American Airlines (AA) with a hub at DFW, United Airlines (UA) at IAH, and Southwest Airlines (WN) at HOU.

At the time of writing, IAH plans to remain closed until 1 pm tomorrow. HOU will remain closed until noon tomorrow.

Our airfield will remain closed until noon tomorrow. Treatment of the airfield will continue throughout the day. We ask passengers not to arrive to the airport today. No flights will be operating. pic.twitter.com/JwiAp1U2QL — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) February 15, 2021

Chemical Treatment at Airports

Crews at the airports will need to apply chemical treatments to melt buildings of ice and plow snow to make conditions safe enough for aircraft to perform flight operations.

Although DFW has kept flights departing and arriving, the airport is asking passengers to make sure that their flights are still scheduled before heading to the airport.

The FAA has imposed the Traffic Management Program at DFW, which is causing delays upwards of an hour and a half for each flight.

