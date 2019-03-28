Airways Magazine

Skytrax’s World’s Best Airports For 2019 Announced

March 28
11:00 2019
LONDON – Skytrax has announced three main top 10 lists for the World’s Best Airports in 2019.

The three lists were formed into different categories, being “World Airport Awards”, “The World’s Cleanest Airports 2019” & “Best Airport Dining 2019”. This was announced at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2019 in London.

Singapore Changi Airport, for the seventh year in a row, won the World Airport Awards, with Tokyo Haneda taking second and Incheon Airport in South Korea taking third, highlighting an Asian tri-victory. The list continued:

  • 4. Hamad International Airport – Doha, Qatar
  • 5. Hong Kong International Airport – Hong Kong
  • 6. Central Japan International Airport – Bay of Ise, Japan
  • 7. Munich Airport – Munich, Germany
  • 8. London Heathrow Airport – London, UK
  • 9. Narita International Airport – Tokyo, Japan
  • 10. Zurich Airport – Zurich, Switzerland

Edward Plaisted, the CEO of Skytrax congratulated Changi Airport and explained the popularity of the airport.

“To be voted the World’s Best Airport for the seventh consecutive year is a truly fabulous achievement for Changi Airport, and this award continues to underline the airport’s popularity with international air travellers,”

Tokyo Haneda got the top spot for World’s Cleanest Airport, with Centrair Nagoya taking second. Singapore Changi made it into the top three again, hitting third:

  • 4. Seoul Incheon
  • 5. Tokyo Narita
  • 6. Doha Hamad
  • 7. Hong Kong
  • 8. Taiwan Taoyuan
  • 9. Kansai
  • 10. Zurich

Finally, there was the top 10 for Best Airport Dining in the world for 2019. Hong Kong was another Asian airport that took place to the top spots, with Tokyo Narita taking second and Singapore Changi again taking third:

  • 4. Seoul Incheon
  • 5. Houston George Bush
  • 6. Doha Hamad
  • 7. London Heathrow
  • 8. Rome Fiumicino
  • 9. Munich
  • 10. Amsterdam Schiphol

This extended momentum for Singapore Changi will follow handy, especially as we approach inauguration day of the brand new, $1.78 billion Jewel terminal.

The structure, which is 10-storeys will feature the world’s largest indoor waterfall, a “forest valley” full of 3,000 trees, walking trails, playgrounds as well as a staggering 280 shops and restaurants.

The structure will open on April 17, connecting to Terminals One, Two and Three and will benefit the Qantas and Singapore Airlines flights to and from London accordingly.

