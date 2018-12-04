Singapore-Changi Airport Records Successful October 2018

LONDON – Growth in passenger numbers and cargo tonnage has been a big thing for Changi Airport this month, handling 5.38 million passenger movements in October 2018, representing an increase of 4.3% year-on-year.

Aircraft movements also increased by around 3.2% to 32,800 landings and takeoffs, hence the link between that and the growth of passenger traffic.

The new movements have been a result on new services launched, such as Garuda Indonesia commencing four times weekly services to Belitung.

Other new routes consisted of Air India Express launching four times weekly services to Bangalore, as well as added connectivity to the United States from Singapore Airlines via the world’s longest nonstop flight to Newark, as well as United’s service to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The final passenger route that launched was a third daily service to Auckland, jointly between Singapore and Air New Zealand.

The cargo front also saw FedEx introduce up to eight weekly flights to Sydney from Singapore, which would have also contributed to additional aircraft movements.

Tonnage of cargo increased by 2.1% to 190,000 tonnes for the month.

European traffic also increased by 15%, which was boosted by specific routes to the U.K. and Germany.

Passenger traffic to and from the United States grew by a significant 28% but top destinations were still listed as Denpasar, London, and Melbourne, with each of them recording double digit growth.

The end of the month also saw the airport secure its 100th carrier, connecting Singapore to 400 cities across 100 different countries. 7,200 scheduled flights operate out of Changi each week, meaning an aircraft departs the airfield once every 80 seconds.

Overall, Changi Airport has recorded successful levels of growth, and if the numbers increase any further, we could see similar passenger numbers to that of 2017, when it hit its passenger record of 62.2 million passengers.

Whether Changi will hit the target or not will be unclear until we enter the new year and when the airports all reveal their results.