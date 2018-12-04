Airways Magazine

Singapore-Changi Airport Records Successful October 2018

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Singapore-Changi Airport Records Successful October 2018

Singapore-Changi Airport Records Successful October 2018
December 04
05:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Growth in passenger numbers and cargo tonnage has been a big thing for Changi Airport this month, handling 5.38 million passenger movements in October 2018, representing an increase of 4.3% year-on-year.

Aircraft movements also increased by around 3.2% to 32,800 landings and takeoffs, hence the link between that and the growth of passenger traffic.

The new movements have been a result on new services launched, such as Garuda Indonesia commencing four times weekly services to Belitung.

Other new routes consisted of Air India Express launching four times weekly services to Bangalore, as well as added connectivity to the United States from Singapore Airlines via the world’s longest nonstop flight to Newark, as well as United’s service to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Main Image

The final passenger route that launched was a third daily service to Auckland, jointly between Singapore and Air New Zealand.

The cargo front also saw FedEx introduce up to eight weekly flights to Sydney from Singapore, which would have also contributed to additional aircraft movements.

Tonnage of cargo increased by 2.1% to 190,000 tonnes for the month.

European traffic also increased by 15%, which was boosted by specific routes to the U.K. and Germany.

Passenger traffic to and from the United States grew by a significant 28% but top destinations were still listed as Denpasar, London, and Melbourne, with each of them recording double digit growth.

The end of the month also saw the airport secure its 100th carrier, connecting Singapore to 400 cities across 100 different countries. 7,200 scheduled flights operate out of Changi each week, meaning an aircraft departs the airfield once every 80 seconds. 

Overall, Changi Airport has recorded successful levels of growth, and if the numbers increase any further, we could see similar passenger numbers to that of 2017, when it hit its passenger record of 62.2 million passengers. 

Whether Changi will hit the target or not will be unclear until we enter the new year and when the airports all reveal their results. 

Comments
103
Tags
Singapore Changi Airport
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0