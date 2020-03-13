Airways Magazine

Singapore Changi Airport Fell 32.8% In Passenger Traffic

March 13
15:57 2020
MIAMI- Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) had a low of 3.45 million passenger movement for the month of February as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

“Air travel demand continued to be impacted by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. For the month of February, all regions except Africa recorded declines,” said the Changi Airport Group (CAG).

The airport had previously registered a decline of 5.95m passenger movement in January and a drop of 12.3% in aircraft landings and takeoffs.

According to CAG, in comparison with the same period in 2019, passenger demand at SIN fell 12.9% to 9.4m while aircraft movement summed 59,700 with a decrease of 4.7%

In February, only airfreight throughput was up 7.6% carrying 147,000 tonnes, but the number rise was a consequence of “urgent fulfillment of backlogs after a prolonged factory shutdown in China and the extra leap-year day”, CAG said, now taking the necessary precautionary measures.

Cleaning action response

The SIA’s reported precautionary procedures include an increase in hand sanitizers and cleaning frequency in addition to the disinfection of high-contact passenger areas.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Cabin crew were also asked to wear face masks during flights, of which some routes were cut from February until May for a 7.1% decrease in scheduled capacity.

Asian airports in numbers

“Travel to Southeast Asia and North East Asia was impacted the most, with 1.5 million fewer passenger movements compared to the same period last year,” said CAG.

Alas, out of these major travel markets, China traffic went down 92% while Hong Kong had a decline of 75%, South Korea fell to a low 46%, Taiwan dropped 38% and Thailand had 33% less traffic for being the region where the coronavirus outbreak took its most toll and the one with most cancelations.

